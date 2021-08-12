Odisha government reconstituted the team of Sri Jagannath Temple administration

Bhubaneswar : In a major development, Odisha government today reconstituted the management committee of the Srimandir temple administration.

As per reports, around 10 members have been nominated which include sculptor Sudarshan Pattnaik and Dr Ramakanata Panda. The other members of the committee are Ashok Kumar Mohapatra, senior advocate of Orissa High Court, Madhab Chandra Pujapanda (representing Puja Panda Nijog), Jagannath Kar (representing Pushpalak Nijog), Madhab Chandra Mohapatra (representing Pratihari Nijog), Anant Tiadi (representing Suar Mahasuar Nijog), Durga Prasad Dasmohaptra (representing Daitapati Nijog), Ramakrushna Das of Radhaballav Matha (representing Math and other institutions) and Sarat Chandra Bhadra, chartered accountant.