Odisha Government Raises Meeting Remuneration for Mission Shakti Program Members to Boost Participation

By Odisha Diary bureau

The Odisha government has increased the meeting remuneration of members of the panchayat-level and block-level federations of the Mission Shakti program by Rs 500. This hike, effective retrospectively from October 2023, aims to enhance the participation and involvement of members in the program’s activities.

