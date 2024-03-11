Odisha Government Raises Meeting Remuneration for Mission Shakti Program Members to Boost Participation
The Odisha government has increased the meeting remuneration of members of the panchayat-level and block-level federations of the Mission Shakti program by Rs 500. This hike, effective retrospectively from October 2023, aims to enhance the participation and involvement of members in the program’s activities.
