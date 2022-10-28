Odisha government launches scholarship scheme to provide tuition fee assistance to students from poor families to pursue education in military schools

Bhubaneswar : Odisha has launched a scholarship scheme to provide tuition fee assistance to students from families with an annual income of less than 3 lakh rupees for their education in military schools. This scheme has been started from the academic year 2019-20. The state government has started a food subsidy scheme from the academic year 2022-23 for the orthodox students studying in military schools. Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, Defense and General Category students will be provided Rs.22,125 per year for 295 working days at Rs.75 per day. Due to the financial support provided by the Ministry of Defense of the Government of India along with the State Government’s Vocational Scheme, Food Subsidy Scheme, it has become easier for students from ordinary families to study in the military schools, which is one of the main objectives of establishing military schools in the country.

Online application process for All India Army School Entrance Examination (AISSE) 2023 has started from 21st October, 2022. Students can apply for AISSE 2023 at https://aissee.nta.nic.in website. Application form will not be accepted if it is not applied online. Students can apply for the entrance exam till 30 November 2022 at 5 PM. This year both girls and boys can apply for the entrance exam for enrollment in Bhubaneswar Salal School in 6th standard. 103 seats for boys and 12 seats for girls will be registered. The age of the students must be between 10 and 12 years as on 31st March 2023 for enrollment in the 6th standard in the academic year 2023-24.

On the basis of the rank of the officers and employees working in the Army, Navy, and Air Force, there is a system of providing defense profession to their children in the defense category from the Ministry of Defence. The Ministry of Defense has made arrangements to provide additional defense scholarships to all students who are state government scholarship holders and subsidized students, apart from the central government share. Due to such an incentive system, the dream of studying in military schools of Odisha’s financially weak families can come true.

Bhubaneswar Military School has various state-of-the-art facilities for the material development of students including smart classrooms, laboratories, library, sports facilities, well-equipped dormitory and cadet mess. Bhubaneswar Military School authorities have requested parents to apply for enrollment in Bhubaneswar Military School.