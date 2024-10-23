Odisha Government Issues Emergency Helplines and Control Room Numbers Ahead of Cyclone Dana’s Landfall

Cyclone Dana is expected to make landfall on October 25, with Odisha’s coastal areas likely to be severely impacted. The state government has mobilized ODRAF and NDRF teams and set up control rooms across 15 districts. A toll-free emergency number (1077) has been issued, along with district-wise helpline numbers.

Key updates:

288 rescue teams, including NDRF, ODRAF, and Fire Services, are deployed in 13 districts.

198 trains have been canceled on October 23-25.

The IMD has issued a red alert for heavy rainfall in seven districts.

Schools, colleges, and universities in 14 districts are closed until October 25.

250 relief centers and 500 temporary shelters are ready, and Tata Power is on alert for power restoration.



TOLL-FREE NUMBER FOR CYCLONE DANA, (TOLL FREE-1077)

1. BALESORE- CONTROLL ROOM-06782-262286, 06782-261077

2. MAYURBHANJA- CONTROLL ROOM-06792-252759, 06792-252941

3. BHADRAK-CONTROLL ROOM-06784-251881

4. JAJPUR- CONTROLL ROOM-06728-222648

5. KENDRAPADA- CONTROLL ROOM-06727-232803

6. KEONJHAR- CONTROLL ROOM-06766-255437

7. JAGATSINGHPUR- CONTROLL ROOM-06724-220368

8. CUTTACK- CONTROLL ROOM-0671-2507842

9. DHENKANAL- CONTROLL ROOM-06762-226507,06762-221376

10. ANGUL- CONTROLL ROOM-06764-230980

11. PURI- CONTROLL ROOM-06752-223237

12. KHURDA- CONTROLL ROOM-06755-22000213. GANJAM- CONTROLL ROOM-06811-263978

14. NAYAGADA- CONTROLL ROOM-06753-252978

15. BMC (BBSR) TOLL FREE NUMBER-1929

The government is focusing on evacuation and relief efforts, ensuring emergency services and assistance are prepared