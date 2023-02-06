Odisha government gears up to welcome President of India Droupadi Murmu

Bhubaneswar : Odisha Administration has geared up to welcome President of India Droupadi Murmu for her two days visit to #Odisha. A high level meeting to this effect was held under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary Suresh Ch Mahapatra in Lok Seva Bhawan conference hall today.

Various preparatory works relating to the President’s visit were chalked out. Senior officers were given the charges of supervision and completion. He also directed concerned depts to ensure error free arrangements on all fronts for smooth management of different programmes.

Issues relating to air craft, guard of honor, security, accommodation, carcade and transport, fire fighting, healthcare for the VVIP party, power & water supply, hot line connectivity, barricading, construction of dais, media management etc were discussed in the meeting.