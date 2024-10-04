Odisha Government Frames Rules for 10% Reservation of Ex-Agniveers in Uniform Services

The Odisha government has introduced rules providing a 10% reservation for ex-Agniveers in Uniform Services, as stated in a notification from the General Administration and Public Grievances Department. This applies to positions in police, forest, and fire services. Defined as individuals who have served four years under the Agniveers Recruitment Scheme, retired Agniveers will receive horizontal reservations in ‘C’ and ‘D’ category posts, alongside existing retired servicemen reservations. The age limit for these applicants will be raised by three years. The initiative aims to enhance job opportunities for ex-Agniveers in uniformed services across the state.