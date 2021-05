Bhubaneswar: Odisha government extends Lockdown by two more weeks till June 1 . Lockdown in Odisha extended till 5 am of June 1st. Relaxation Hours on weekday reduced by one hour. Weekend shutdown will continue.

Odisha government revises the period of relaxation for availing of essential commodities from 6 am to 12 pm daily to 7 am to 11 am.

Not more than 25 guests (reduced from 50) will be allowed at weddings. No BHOJI BHATA, distribution of only packet food allowed .