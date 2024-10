Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government Extends Free Rice Supply Till December 2028. This decision follows the Union Cabinet’s approval to continue the supply of free fortified rice under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) from July 2024 to December 2028.

Food Suppliers Minister Krushna Chandra Patra thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the development.