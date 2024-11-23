Odisha government effects changes in IAS cadre

Bhubaneswar: The position of principal secretary, Labour & ESI Department, has been filled by Ms. Chithra Arumugam, IAS(RR-1995), special secretary, P & C Department, with the additional responsibility of principal secretary, Science & Technology Department, and principal secretary, Labour & ESI Department. She is permitted to continue serving as the Science & Technology Department’s principal secretary.

Ms. Yamini Sarangi, State Project Director, Odisha, IAS(RR-2008) After being appointed as Commissioner of Commercial Taxes & GST, Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan was also given the additional responsibility of Special Secretary to Government, Finance Department. She is permitted to continue serving in this capacity. According to the State’s IAS Cadre, the position of Commissioner, Commercial Taxes & GST is similar in rank and responsibilities to the position of Special Secretary.

The Managing Director of Odisha Mining Corporation Limited is Sudhansu Mohan Samal, IAS(RR-2010), Additional Secretary to Government, Water Resources Department. The position of Additional Secretary in the State’s IAS Cadre is deemed to be similar in rank and responsibility to that of Managing Director of Odisha Mining Corporation Limited.

Balwant Singh’s extra appointment as Managing Director of Odisha Mining Corporation Limited would be dissolved on the day Samal assumes his position.

Odisha’s Labour Commissioner is Indramani Tripathy, IAS (SCS-2011), Director of ST with the additional responsibility of Additional Secretary to Government, ST & SC Development, M&BCW Department, and Director, SC&STRTI.

Kulange Vijay Amruta’s supplementary appointment as Labour Commissioner, Odisha, would end on the day Tripathy assumes his position.

Dr. Poma Tudu, IAS (RR-2012), MD, OSMCL, is permitted to continue serving as Director, ST, and is also appointed Commissioner, Food Safety, Odisha.

The position of Additional Secretary to Government, Home Department, has been filled by Trilochan Majhi, IAS(SCS-2012), Additional Secretary to Government, Revenue & Disaster Management Department. The Registrar of Cooperative Societies is Siddhartha Das, IAS(NSCS-2012), Director of Sports with the added responsibility of added Secretary to Government, Finance Department.

The position of Director of Estates and Ex-officio Additional Secretary to Government, G.A. & P.G. Department, has been filled by Bijay Kumar Prusty, IAS(SCS-2013), Secretary, ORERA. The position of Additional Secretary to Government, Works Department, has been filled by Satyabrata Rout, IAS(SCS-2013), Additional Secretary to Government, Finance Department.

On inter-cadre deputation to the Government of Odisha, Ms. Monica Priyadarshini, IAS(RR-2014), has been appointed as the Mission Director of the Odisha Livelihoods Mission.

The new director of sports is Deepankar Mohapatra, CEO of the Hockey Promotion Council (IAS, NSCS, 2014).

The State Project Director of the Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan is Ms. Smita Rout IAS (NSCS-2014), assistant secretary of finance.