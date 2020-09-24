Odisha Government effected a major reshuffle among senior IPS officers

Bhubaneswar: The State Government on Wednesday effected a major reshuffle among senior IPS officers and appointed Lalit Das as ADGP, Headquarters, and YK Jethwa as ADGP, Law and Order.

Das currently holds the position as ADGP, Communication while Jethwa has returned from Central deputation recently.Arun Kumar Ray was posted as ADGP, Communication.

He also joined the parent cadre on return from Central deputation.Vinaytosh Mishra was appointed as Director, SCRB. Currently, he holds the position as ADGP, Headquarters.

Related

comments