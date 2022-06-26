Odisha government directs Puri officials to increase surveillance & keep adequate facilities ready for treatment of coronavirus patients

Bhubaneswar : Odisha government directs Puri officials to be prepared with adequate health facilities to tackle Covid situation as soon the district is going to witness a large congregation on the auspicious occasion of Rath Yatra, informed Health and Family Welfare Department.

