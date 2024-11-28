Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government declares the Hindi movie ‘The Sabarmati Report’ tax-free across the state.

The Sabarmati Report is a 2024 Indian Hindi-language political drama film[2] written by Avinash and Arjun of a story by Aseem Arrora with direction by Ranjan Chandel, later replaced by Dheeraj Sarna. The film is jointly produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and Vikir Films Production, and distributed by Zee Studios. It is based on the Godhra train burning incident of 27 February 2002, involving Sabarmati Express train. It stars Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna and Riddhi Dogra.