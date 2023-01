Bhubaneswar : Odisha government decides to resume the vaccination drive from January 19 , in view of the resurgence of Covid-19 cases.

Health and Family Welfare Department tweeted, “Under the National COVID19 Vaccination programme, Covishield will be available from 19th Jan 2023 in identified DHH, SDH,CHC & PHC across #Odisha for beneficiaries whose 2nd dose as well as precaution dose are due.”

Citizens are requested to take this opportunity to get vaccinated & stay safe from COVID19.