Odisha government buildings to be painted in orange with red borders

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has announced that all government buildings will be painted in a vibrant orange color with red borders.

This decision, aimed at creating a uniform and distinctive look, was communicated through a directive from the Works Department.

The directive specifies that the exterior walls of all government buildings will be painted with an orange shade (RGB mix 254, 190, 152), while the borders will be painted red (RGB mix 177, 85, 79). This new color scheme will be applied to both new constructions and existing buildings during their periodic repairs and renovations.