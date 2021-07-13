Odisha government bans Bol Bom devotees from offering prayers in shivalinga

As per the official order, “ In the Odia month of Shravan, people carry water from some religious places, walk barefoot for several miles and put water in some Shiva Temples on each Monday of this month and these people generally referred to as, ‘Bol Bom devotees’ or ‘Kaudia’ start their journey on Saturday/ Sunday/ Monday by collecting water from one religious place and walk till Monday morning and pour the collected water on a Shiva Linga in some other Temples on Monday; Now therefore, on further assessment of the situation and in the interest of the health of general public, the State Government do hereby order that the above religious activities and congregations remain prohibited and the Kaudias / Bol Bom devotees are not allowed to carry water from religious places or any other sources and also not allowed to walk on public roads and pour water in Temples/ Lord Shiva Temples during the Odia month of Shravan (July/August), 2021.”