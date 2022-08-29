Odisha government approves ten investment proposals worth ₹2,005.89 Cr

Bhubaneswar : State Level Single Window Clearance Authority led by Chief Secretary approved ten investment proposals worth ₹2,005.89 Cr in sectors like metal & metal downstream, pharmaceutical, chemical, infrastructure and tourism which can generate employment for more than 3,545 people.

Other projects include Ferro Alloys plant by United Ferrocast in Jajpur, Iron Ore Beneficiation plant & Pellet plant by Balento Enterprises in Kendujhar, Manufacturing unit for sauces, jams, jellies & marmalades by Oriclean in Cuttack.

Projects also include Shrimp processing unit by DN Sea Shells in Khordha, Aluminium Powder & Pigments Plant by Runaya Aluminium in Jharsuguda, Expansion of Mayfair Palm Beach Resort in Ganjam, and Warehousing-cum-Logistic Park by Naresh Kumar in Jajpur.