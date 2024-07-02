Odisha Government Approves Rs. 3000 Minimum Wage Following Minister’s Announcement

Reports on Tuesday indicated that wages in Odisha are set to increase soon, with allowances for various beneficiary categories in the state expected to rise to Rs. 3000. Nityananda Gond, Minister of School and Mass Education, ST & SC Development, Minorities & Backward Classes Welfare, Odisha, announced the decision today. Preparations are underway to boost allowances for elderly and widowed individuals, pending clearance from the Finance Department. Previously under the Madhubabu Pension Scheme, initiated by the former BJD government, over 56 lakh beneficiaries across the state received allowances, with a recent increase by Rs. 500 by former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik bringing the minimum allowance to Rs. 1000.