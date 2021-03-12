Odisha Government approves 8 new industrial projects worth INR 1214.00 Crore at the 99th SLSWCA meet

● State Level Single Window Clearance Authority of Government of Odisha, headed by the Chief Secretary, approves eight investment proposals generating employment opportunities to over 2427 persons in the state.

Bhubaneswar: The 99th meeting of the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) held today under the chairmanship of Shri Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, (IAS) Chief Secretary of Odisha, approved 8 industrial projects to the tune of INR 1214.00 crore in the Manufacturing, Plastic, Food Processing and Hospitality sectors. These industrial projects are further expected to create employment opportunities for 2427 persons in the state.

The details of the eight projects for which in-principle approval was accorded by SLSWCA is listed below:

● A 2.75 MTPA Iron Ore Beneficiation plant and 1.2 MTPA Pellet plant by Energise Minerals Private Limited against an investment of INR 256 crore to be set up in Rairangpur, Dist- Mayurbhanj, which will generate potential employment opportunities for over 274 persons.

● A 5-star hotel by ITC Limited in Dumduma, Bhubaneswar, Khordha with an investment of INR 141.14 crore, will generate potential employment opportunities for over 120 persons.

● A 5-star hotel by Falcon Real Estate Private Limited in Bhubaneswar, Khordha with an investment of INR 120.26 crore, will generate potential employment opportunities for over 900 persons.

● Expansion of Britannia Industries Limited’s manufacturing unit of Biscuits, Cakes, Rusk and other bakery products with an additional annual capacity of 30,000 MT with an investment of INR 93.60 crore to be set up in Khordha, will generate potential employment opportunities for over 350 persons.

● A 200 KLPD grain-based distillery plant (in two phases) and 6 MW Cogeneration Plant by Indalc Spirits Pvt Ltd against an investment of INR 215.15 crore to be set up in Deogarh, which will generate potential employment opportunities for over 249 persons.

● A 200 KLPD grain-based distillery plant along with a Bottling unit of 6 lakh cases and a 6 MW Cogeneration Plant by Mash Spirits Pvt Ltd against an investment of INR 204.60 crore to be set up in Jharsuguda, which will generate potential employment opportunities for over 185 persons.

● Expansion of its unit for production of Refractories by Sarvesh Refractories Private Limited against an investment of INR 123.25 crore to be set up at Kuarmunda, Dist- Sundergarh, which will generate potential employment opportunities for over 289 persons.

● Manufacturing unit for production of Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Film having a capacity of 7560 MTPA and Metallized Film having a capacity of 6120 MTPA by Purv Packaging Private Limited against an investment of INR 60 crore to be set up at Paradeep Plastic Park, Jagatsinghpur, which will generate potential employment opportunities for over 60 persons.

Odisha has considerably improved the ease of doing business, through a string of reforms. These, calibrated with the government’s policy initiatives, have helped the State attract major investments including the recent INR 50,000 crore investment from ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India to set up a mega steel plant in Kendrapara.