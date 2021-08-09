Odisha government approves 16 proposals at cabinet meeting

Bhubaneswar : In a major development , as many as 16 proposals got sanctioned in cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Pattanik here on Monday.

As per reports, the major decisions of the Cabinet include approval of the tender bid for renovation of Upper Indravati Right Main Canal, development of urban sports infrastructure, and sanction of lease of 18.23 acres government land in mouza-Kalamati under Sambalpur Tahasil in favour of IIM-Sambalpur for establishment of permanent campus followed with waiver of annual rent and Cess on government land for establishment of Bagchi-Sri Shankar Cancer Centre and Research Institute and BagchiKarunashraya Palliative Care Centre at Bhubaneswar and approval of turnkey tender bid for Shree Mandia Parikramaa Project.