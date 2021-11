Bhubaneswar : In a major development, Odisha government today announces the revised pay structure of contractual and outsourced personnel, here on Saturday.

” A contractual employee, who was entitled a monthly remuneration of Rs 8070, will now get consolidated salary of Rs 10,100 and those employees drawing a monthly remuneration of Rs 8390 will now get Rs 10,500. The monthly remuneration of those who were getting Rs 8880 has been revised and increased to Rs 11100. ” read the official order.