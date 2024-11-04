Odisha Government Announces Paddy Procurement Starting Nov 21

Bhubaneswar: Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari announced on Monday that the state’s paddy procurement would start on November 21.

According to reports, a cabinet meeting on the procurement of paddy was convened. After the meeting, Pujari said that the Bargarh district will start the procurement of paddy. Farmers will sell their paddy to the state government for Rs 3,100 per quintal.

On November 21, the procurement procedure will start. The state government would contribute an extra Rs 800 per quintal of input assistance, bringing the total procurement price per quintal to ₹3,100. The minimum support price (MSP) for paddy is Rs 2,300 per quintal.

In accordance with the meeting’s resolution, selected officials will remain at mandis until the process is finished in order to guarantee a seamless paddy procurement procedure. A supervisor will oversee each of the four to five mandis.

In order to assess the paddy’s quality, quality testing equipment will also be placed at the mandis. The transportation of paddy from mandis to rice mills would also be handled by the transportation department.

The administration has chosen to install CCTV cameras and send out patrolling teams in an effort to stop paddy smuggling from nearby states. Only legitimate farmers will profit from the procurement process thanks to this step. The entire process has been requested to be facilitated by the district collectors.