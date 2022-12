Bhubaneswar : Odisha government accelerates water resources development and management, as 30 instream storage structures being built and 16 more underway.

Govt has made ₹12,000 Cr budgetary allocation for the projects as this will conserve surface water and increase ground water table.

Besides, PROMISe portal introduced for procuring, recording and updating the work status.

While, water ERP to be launched for overall planning, irrigation and flood management in real time.