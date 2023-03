Bhubaneswar : Odisha government allocates ₹811Cr under Mukhya Mantri Medhabi Chhatra Protsahan Yojana in the budget 2023-24

ensuring brighter future for meritorious students.

Besides, for scholarship disbursal among 23lakh eligible students including 60% girls and the yojana would provide residential facilities, scholarship schemes in pre & post-matric grades.

Additionally , Rs1000 per head to be spent annually benefitting 6lakh ST & SC students.