Odisha goes live with CCTV Surveillance across 593 police stations

Bhubaneswar: A network of 11907 Nos of CCTV cameras has gone live across 593 police stations in 30 districts of Odisha. The surveillance network will monitor 38 Superintendent of Police (SP) and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) offices through a Video Management System and centrally monitor all the police stations at the Director General of Police (DGP) Office via a Central Management System. This initiative is in response to a directive issued by the Supreme Court in December 2020 and it is aimed at enhancing transparency, accountability, and protecting human rights within the state’s criminal justice system. Installed and managed by expert system integrators – Volksara Techno Solutions (part of krystal group to whom the project is awarded)- the network covers 30 districts across multiple regions of the state. AI cameras will cover the inside of the police station, including the SP cabin, and across the compound and perimeter.

The project is aimed at creating a fair record of activities, promoting transparency and accountability in law enforcement offices. The camera systems will work 24×7 recording all activities and interactions at the SP offices. The audio-visual footage can be retrieved at a later date from the central command. The aim is to safeguard the rights of accused individuals, detainees, and under trials within the police stations, thereby deterring possible misconduct.

“The surveillance system is focused on transparency and ensuring safety of police and citizens alike. It is also designed to allow swift incident response. This initiative highlights our dedication to bring innovative and reliable security solutions. Our aim is to create a safer and peaceful environment for all residents of Odisha. We are committed to maintaining strict security standards and using advanced technology to positively impact public safety and well-being,” said Saily Lad, Founder and Director of Volksara Techno Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

“As part of our commitment to transparency and accountability in governance, in collaboration with Volksara Techno Solutions, we are accelerating the installation of CCTV cameras across all 593 police stations. This initiative, guided by OCAC professionals (The Odisha Computer Application Centre), underscores our dedication to leveraging advanced technology to enhance oversight and ensure the safety of all stakeholders within our law enforcement system. By deploying AI-powered surveillance systems, we aim to foster a secure environment and uphold the highest standards of public trust and integrity.” said Smt. Sarathi Malik, Sr. System Analytics from OCAC (The Odisha Computer Application Centre)

A team of 38 Volksara engineers and technicians is engaged in the smooth operation of the system. Additionally, three teams are working at the central command center at the DGP office. The team is also involved in training a group of qualified police personnel to take over the role.

Since the pilot started on March 31, 2022, the surveillance system has already complied with numerous requests for footage from various district SP offices.