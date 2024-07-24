Bhubaneswar: Odisha gets ₹10,586 crore for Railways in Budget 2024-25 . This was informed Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at a press meet at Rail Sadan on Wednesday afternoon.

This substantial budgetary provision represents a remarkable 12.5-fold increase compared to the average annual investment of Rs 838 crores during the 2009-14 period.

The considerable increase in funding is aimed at accelerating various developmental projects, including the construction of new tracks and the electrification of railway lines. Between 2009 and 2014, an average of 53 kilometers of new tracks were laid each year. This figure has now tripled, with an average of 183 kilometers of new tracks being laid annually from 2014 to 2024. Additionally, the electrification of railway lines has seen a fivefold increase, from 29 kilometers per year during 2009-14 to 146 kilometers per year between 2014 and 2024. Odisha has achieved 100% electrification, showcasing the success of these initiatives.

Currently, there are 40 ongoing projects in Odisha focused on laying new tracks, doubling and multiple lines covering a total of 4,017 kilometers with an estimated cost of Rs 54,434 crores. These projects are crucial for improving connectivity and enhancing the efficiency of the state’s railway network.

A key aspect of the development plan is the transformation of 59 stations in Odisha into Amrit stations. This initiative aims to modernize and upgrade the facilities at these stations, providing passengers with an improved travel experience. The selected stations are:

Angul, Badampahar, Balangir, Baleshwar, Balugaon, Barbil, Bargarh Road, Baripada, Barpali, Belpahar, Betnoti, Bhadrak, Bhawanipatna, Bhubaneswar, Bhubaneswar New, Bimlagarh, Brahmapur, Brajrajnagar, Chatrapur, Cuttack, Damanjodi, Dhenkanal, Gunupur, Harishanker Road, Himgir, Hirakud, Jajpur Keonjhar Road, Jaleswar, Jaroll, Jeypore, Jharsuguda Junction, Jharsuguda Road, Kantabanji, Kendujhargarh, Kesinga, Kharlar Road, Khurda Road Junction, Koraput Junction, Lingaraj Temple Road, Mancheswar, Meramandali, Muniguda, Pariposh, Paradeep, Parlakhemundi, Puri, Raghunathpur, Ralrakhol, Rairangpur, Rajgangpur, Rayagada, Rourkela, Sakhi Gopal, Sambalpur, Sambalpur City, Soro, Talcher, Talcher Road, and Titlagarh Junction.

Furthermore, since 2014, Indian Railways has constructed 427 rail flyovers and under-bridges, which are essential for enhancing safety, reducing congestion, and improving travel times for passengers.

This comprehensive development plan underscores Indian Railways’ commitment to transforming Odisha’s railway infrastructure, ensuring better connectivity, and providing a superior travel experience for all passengers.

East Coast Railway General Manager Parmeshwar Funkwal along with Principal Heads of various Departments of ECoR and all the Divisional Railway Managers had graced the video conferencing of Hon’ble Railway Minister’s Media Brief at their respective headquarters.