Odisha: Ganjam District reports new 52 COVID19 cases in last 24 hours; Tally mounts to 20,276

Ganjam: Ganjam District reports new 52 COVID19 cases in last 24 hours; Tally mounts to 20,276 in the district. Odisha reports new 3053 COVID19 cases in last 24 hours. 1804 quarantine cases & 1249 local contact cases. Tally mounts to 2,29,387. Khordha records highest 561 fresh cases followed by Cuttack (256) and Mayurbhanj (153). 17 more succumb to COVID19 in Odisha in last 24 hours. Toll rises to 892.

District Wise Cases

1. Angul: 64

2. Balasore: 85

3. Bargarh: 98

4. Bhadrak: 70

5. Balangir: 95

6. Boudh: 28

7. Cuttack: 256

8. Deogarh: 16

9. Dhenkanal: 51

10. Gajapati: 18

11. Ganjam: 52

12. Jagatsinghpur: 72

13. Jajpur: 110

14. Jharsuguda: 146

15. Kalahandi: 41

16. Kandhamal: 32

17. Kendrapada: 115

18. Keonjhar: 133

19. Khurda: 561

20. Koraput: 44

21. Malkangiri: 62

22. Mayurbhanj: 153

23. Nawarangpur: 14

24. Nayagarh: 67

25. Nuapada: 56

26. Puri: 127

27. Rayagada: 36

28. Sambalpur: 123

29. Sonepur: 83

30. Sundargarh: 98

31. State Pool: 147

New Recovery: 4048

Cumulative Tested: 3395265

Positive: 229387

Recovered: 194128

Active Cases: 34314

