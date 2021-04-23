Odisha: Ganjam District reports 67 new Covid19 cases in the last 24 hours

Ganjam: Ganjam District reports 67 new Covid19 cases in the last 24 hours . Odisha reports 6215 new Covid19 cases in a day. 950 positives detected from Khordha alone. 11 districts record over 200 cases. Total cases: 3,94,694.

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 173

2. Balasore: 79

3. Bargarh: 268

4. Bhadrak: 86

5. Balangir: 211

6. Boudh: 20

7. Cuttack: 383

8. Deogarh: 33

9. Dhenkanal: 16

10. Gajapati: 47

11. Ganjam: 67

12. Jagatsinghpur: 62

13. Jajpur: 85

14. Jharsuguda: 261

15. Kalahandi: 682

16. Kandhamal: 34

17. Kendrapada: 41

18. Keonjhar: 157

19. Khurda: 950

20. Koraput: 58

21. Malkangiri: 21

22. Mayurbhanj: 115

23. Nawarangpur: 257

24. Nayagarh: 82

25. Nuapada: 446

26. Puri: 306

27. Rayagada: 70

28. Sambalpur: 263

29. Sonepur: 65

30. Sundargarh: 684

31. State Pool: 193

New recoveries: 2165

Cumulative tested: 9793470

Positive: 394694

Recovered: 353551

Active cases: 39117