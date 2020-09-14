Odisha: Ganjam District reports 44 new Covid-19 cases Today, tally at 19,255

Ganjam: Ganjam District reports 44 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours, tally at 19,255.

4198 fresh COVID19 cases detected in Odisha; 2476 from quarantine centres & 1722 are local contacts . Tally at 155005. This is the first time that the daily Covid-19 tally in Odisha has crossed the 4,000-mark.

Khordha records highest 758 fresh cases followed by Cuttack (367 ) and Puri (310).

District Wise Cases

1. Angul: 108

2. Balasore: 130

3. Bargarh: 95

4. Bhadrak: 53

5. Balangir: 197

6. Boudh: 19

7. Cuttack: 367

8. Deogarh: 34

9. Dhenkanal: 80

10. Gajapati: 14

11. Ganjam: 44

12. Jagatsinghpur: 97

13. Jajpur: 156

14. Jharsuguda: 95

15. Kalahandi: 93

16. Kandhamal: 78

17. Kendrapada: 143

18. Keonjhar: 63

19. Khurda: 758

20. Koraput: 99

21. Malkangiri: 22

22. Mayurbhanj: 133

23. Nawrangpur: 98

24. Nayagarh: 43

25. Nuapada: 116

26. Puri: 310

27. Rayagada: 136

28. Sambalpur: 130

29. Sonepur: 74

30. Sundargarh: 195

31. State Pool: 218

New Recovery: 3363

Cumulative Tested: 2472517

Positive: 155005

Recovered: 118642

Active Case: 35673

