Odisha: Ganjam District reports 44 new Covid-19 cases Today, tally at 19,255

Ganjam: Ganjam District reports 44 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours, tally at 19,255.
4198 fresh COVID19 cases detected in Odisha; 2476 from quarantine centres & 1722 are local contacts . Tally at 155005. This is the first time that the daily Covid-19 tally in Odisha has crossed the 4,000-mark.
Khordha records highest 758 fresh cases followed by Cuttack (367 ) and Puri (310).
District Wise Cases
1. Angul: 108
2. Balasore: 130
3. Bargarh: 95
4. Bhadrak: 53
5. Balangir: 197
6. Boudh: 19
7. Cuttack: 367
8. Deogarh: 34
9. Dhenkanal: 80
10. Gajapati: 14
11. Ganjam: 44
12. Jagatsinghpur: 97
13. Jajpur: 156
14. Jharsuguda: 95
15. Kalahandi: 93
16. Kandhamal: 78
17. Kendrapada: 143
18. Keonjhar: 63
19. Khurda: 758
20. Koraput: 99
21. Malkangiri: 22
22. Mayurbhanj: 133
23. Nawrangpur: 98
24. Nayagarh: 43
25. Nuapada: 116
26. Puri: 310
27. Rayagada: 136
28. Sambalpur: 130
29. Sonepur: 74
30. Sundargarh: 195
31. State Pool: 218
New Recovery: 3363
Cumulative Tested: 2472517
Positive: 155005
Recovered: 118642
Active Case: 35673