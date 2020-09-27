Odisha: Ganjam District reports 39 new COVID19 cases Today, total tally 20,035 in the District

Ganjam: Ganjam District reports 39 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours, total total tally 20,035 in the District.

3922 new COVID19 cases in Odisha. 2309 from quarantine centres & 1613 are local contacts. State’s tally surges to 2,09,374.

Khordha recorded highest 818 fresh cases followed by Cuttack (380) and Keonjhar (212). 14 more die of #COVID19 in Odisha; toll nears 800 .

District Wise Cases

1. Angul: 200

2. Balasore: 72

3. Bargarh: 154

4. Bhadrak: 51

5. Balangir: 85

6. Boudh: 48

7. Cuttack: 380

8. Deogarh: 8

9. Dhenkanal: 76

10. Gajapati: 22

11. Ganjam: 39

12. Jagatsinghpur: 123

13. Jajpur: 103

14. Jharsuguda: 109

15. Kalahandi: 73

16. Kandhamal: 62

17. Kendrapada: 107

18. Keonjhar: 212

19. Khurda: 818

20. Koraput: 69

21. Malkangiri: 69

22. Mayurbhanj: 149

23. Nawrangpur: 40

24. Nayagarh: 48

25. Nuapada: 114

26. Puri: 184

27. Rayagada: 48

28. Sambalpur: 117

29. Sonepur: 25

30. Sundargarh: 103

31. State Pool: 214

New Recovery: 4761

Cumulative Tested: 3111766

Positive: 209374

Recovered: 170193

Active Case: 38331

