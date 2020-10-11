Odisha: Ganjam District reports 34 new COVID19 cases Today,Tally rises to 20,623

Ganjam: Ganjam District reports 34 new COVID19 cases Today, tally rises to 20,623 in the district.
It should be noted that Odisha reports 2546 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours; 1504 are quarantine cases & 1042 local contact cases. Tally rises to 2,52,239
Khordha recorded highest 410 fresh cases followed by Angul (208) and Sundargarh (161). 16 more COVID19 patients succumb to the virus in Odisha in last 24 hrs. Toll rises to 1,022.
District Wise Cases
1. Angul: 208
2. Balasore: 103
3. Bargarh: 92
4. Bhadrak: 34
5. Balangir: 85
6. Boudh: 37
7. Cuttack: 134
8. Deogarh: 14
9. Dhenkanal: 25
10. Gajapati: 10
11. Ganjam: 34
12. Jagatsinghpur: 86
13. Jajpur: 90
14. Jharsuguda: 57
15. Kalahandi: 75
16. Kandhamal: 49
17. Kendrapada: 75
18. Keonjhar: 43
19. Khurda: 410
20. Koraput: 72
21. Malkangiri: 27
22. Mayurbhanj: 120
23. Nawarangpur: 60
24. Nayagarh: 48
25. Nuapada: 88
26. Puri: 70
27. Rayagada: 21
28. Sambalpur: 84
29. Sonepur: 48
30. Sundargarh: 161
31. State Pool: 86
New Recoveries: 3885
Cumulative Tested: 3755671
Positive: 252239
Recovered: 224273
Active Cases: 26891