Odisha: Ganjam district reports 31 new Covid19 cases in the past 24 hours

Ganjam: Ganjam district reports 31 new Covid19 cases in the past 24 hours. It should be noted that 1379 new Covid19 cases reported from different parts of Odisha in the past 24 hours; Sundergarh district reports highest 317 positive cases.

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 27

2. Balasore: 33

3. Bargarh: 68

4. Bhadrak: 36

5. Balangir: 54

6. Boudh: 1

7. Cuttack: 56

8. Deogarh: 4

9. Dhenkanal: 4

10. Gajapati: 3

11. Ganjam: 31

12. Jagatsinghpur: 6

13. Jajpur: 19

14. Jharsuguda: 42

15. Kalahandi: 30

16. Kandhamal: 10

17. Kendrapada: 6

18. Keonjhar: 30

19. Khurda: 158

20. Koraput: 9

21. Malkangiri: 4

22. Mayurbhanj: 49

23. Nawarangpur: 71

24. Nayagarh: 18

25. Nuapada: 90

26. Puri: 43

27. Rayagada: 25

28. Sambalpur: 86

29. Sonepur: 14

30. Sundargarh: 317

31. State Pool: 35

New recoveries: 403

Cumulative tested: 9370359

Positive: 349561

Recovered: 339603

Active cases: 7979