Odisha: Ganjam district reports 31 new Covid19 cases in the last 24 hours

Berhampur: Ganjam district reports 31 new Covid19 cases in the last 24 hours. Odisha reports 879 new Covid19 cases in the last 24 hours; Khordha reports highest 144 cases followed by Sundargarh (131).
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 20
2. Balasore: 22
3. Bargarh: 53
4. Bhadrak: 17
5. Balangir: 26
6. Boudh: 1
7. Cuttack: 50
8. Deogarh: 1
9. Gajapati: 1
10. Ganjam: 31
11. Jagatsinghpur: 2
12. Jajpur: 15
13. Jharsuguda: 23
14. Kalahandi: 43
15. Kandhamal: 5
16. Kendrapada: 9
17. Keonjhar: 25
18. Khurda: 144
19. Koraput: 5
20. Mayurbhanj: 29
21. Nawarangpur: 19
22. Nayagarh: 6
23. Nuapada: 61
24. Puri: 45
25. Rayagada: 13
26. Sambalpur: 48
27. Sonepur: 2
28. Sundargarh: 131
29. State Pool: 32
New recoveries: 246
Cumulative tested: 9275631
Positive: 345526
Recovered: 338662
Active cases: 4888