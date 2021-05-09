Odisha: Ganjam District reports 266 Covid-19 positive cases in last 24 hours

Ganjam: Ganjam District reports 266 Covid-19 positive cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha reports 10,635 Covid-19 positive cases, 19 deaths in last 24 hours. Khordha records maximum 1564 cases followed by Sundergarh (943). Cuttack (887), Sambalpur (641), Angul (559).
Covid-19 Report For 8th May
New Positive Cases: 10635
In quarantine: 6012
Local contacts: 4623
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 559
2. Balasore: 301
3. Bargarh: 443
4. Bhadrak: 100
5. Balangir: 318
6. Boudh: 179
7. Cuttack: 887
8. Deogarh: 137
9. Dhenkanal: 146
10. Gajapati: 101
11. Ganjam: 266
12. Jagatsinghpur: 140
13. Jajpur: 290
14. Jharsuguda: 456
15. Kalahandi: 469
16. Kandhamal: 73
17. Kendrapada: 117
18. Keonjhar: 193
19. Khurda: 1564
20. Koraput: 127
21. Malkangiri: 79
22. Mayurbhanj: 179
23. Nawarangpur: 336
24. Nayagarh: 253
25. Nuapada: 324
26. Puri: 434
27. Rayagada: 158
28. Sambalpur: 641
29. Sonepur: 149
30. Sundargarh: 943
31. State Pool: 273
New recoveries: 7664
Cumulative tested: 10517838
Positive: 534842
Recovered: 439322
Active Cases: 93287