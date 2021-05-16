Odisha: Ganjam District reports 259 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours

Ganjam: Ganjam District reports 259 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha reports 11732 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours. Khurda registers highest 1710 fresh infections.
19 more persons die of COVID19 in Odisha, toll at 2313.
Covid-19 Report For 15th May
New Positive Cases: 11732
In quarantine: 6569
Local contacts: 5163
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 700
2. Balasore: 472
3. Bargarh: 363
4. Bhadrak: 414
5. Balangir: 401
6. Boudh: 277
7. Cuttack: 870
8. Deogarh: 129
9. Dhenkanal: 153
10. Gajapati: 77
11. Ganjam: 259
12. Jagatsinghpur: 330
13. Jajpur: 383
14. Jharsuguda: 391
15. Kalahandi: 274
16. Kandhamal: 84
17. Kendrapada: 139
18. Keonjhar: 220
19. Khurda: 1710
20. Koraput: 289
21. Malkangiri: 145
22. Mayurbhanj: 418
23. Nawarangpur: 417
24. Nayagarh: 261
25. Nuapada: 220
26. Puri: 390
27. Rayagada: 245
28. Sambalpur: 538
29. Sonepur: 255
30. Sundargarh: 641
31. State Pool: 267
New recoveries: 10781
Cumulative tested: 10882756
Positive: 612224
Recovered: 502455
Active cases: 107403