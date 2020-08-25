Odisha: Ganjam District reports 212 new Covid-19 Positive Cases Today, total tally in the district 16,740

Berhampur: Ganjam District reports 212 new Covid-19 Positive Cases Today, total tally in the district reached at 16,740.
It should be noted that Odisha reports 2752 new Covid-19 Positive Cases Today, total tally 84231. 1708 positives detected from quarantine while 1044 are local contacts. Khordha reports 423 cases followed by Cuttack with 247 positives. Jajpur & Ganjam are the two other districts to report 200-plus new cases. Active cases total in the state at 26826. Nine COVID19 deaths reported in Odisha . 2 each from Sundargarh and Ganjam districts. 1 each from Balasore, Balangir, Cuttack, Khordha and Gajapati districts. Death toll at 428
District Wise Cases
1. Angul: 23
2. Balasore: 129
3. Bargarh: 28
4. Bhadrak: 58
5. Balangir: 14
6. Boudh: 11
7. Cuttack: 247
8. Deogarh: 6
9. Dhenkanal: 1
10. Gajapati: 60
11. Ganjam: 212
12. Jagatsinghpur: 101
13. Jajpur: 217
14. Jharsuguda: 15
15. Kalahandi: 16
16. Kandhamal: 95
17. Kendrapada: 97
18. Keonjhar: 28
19. Khurda: 423
20. Koraput: 174
21. Malkangiri: 101
22. Mayurbhanj: 137
23. Nawarangpur: 27
24. Nayagarh: 103
25. Nuapada: 8
26. Puri: 144
27. Rayagada: 177
28. Sambalpur: 55
29. Sonepur: 1
30. Sundargarh: 44
New Recoveries: 2519
Cumulative Tested: 1421958
Positive: 84231
Recovered: 56924
Active Cases: 26826