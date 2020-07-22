Odisha: Ganjam District records 371 COVID19 positive cases Today, total tally 6362

Berhampur: Ganjam District records 371 COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours, total tally in the district reached at 6362.

Record single-day spike of 1078 Covid19 cases in Odisha today. Cumulative case tally reaches 19835. 721 cases detected from quarantine centres while record 357 cases are local contacts. Ganjam reports highest 371 cases followed by Khurda with 121 positives. Rayagada comes next with 96 cases.

District Wise Cases

1. Angul: 1

2. Balasore: 10

3. Bargarh: 26

4. Bhadrak: 1

5. Balangir: 6

6. Boudh: 3

7. Cuttack: 57

8. Dhenkanal: 2

9. Gajapati: 24

10. Ganjam: 371

11. Jagatsinghpur: 35

12. Jajpur: 20

13. Jharsuguda: 34

14. Kalahandi: 15

15. Kandhamal: 13

16. Kendrapada: 24

17. Keonjhar: 16

18. Khurda: 121

19. Koraput: 15

20. Malkangiri: 66

21. Mayurbhanj: 13

22. Nawarangpur: 17

23. Nayagarh: 5

24. Puri: 28

25. Rayagada: 96

26. Sambalpur: 20

27. Sonepur: 10

28. Sundargarh: 29

New Recoveries: 400

Cumulative Tested: 410921

Positive: 19835

Recovered: 13309

Active Cases: 6387

