Odisha: Ganjam District records 369 new Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Ganjam: Ganjam District records 369 new Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha reports 12523 new Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. Khorda records the maximum 1842 Covid19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Cuttack (1084), Angul (930), Sundargarh (715), Puri (568) & Mayurbhanj (546). Odisha reports 27 fatalities due to #Covid19 in the last 24 hours; State’s death toll at 2,430.
Covid-19 Report For 20th May
New Positive Cases: 12523
In quarantine: 7012
Local contacts: 5511
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 930
2. Balasore: 510
3. Bargarh: 315
4. Bhadrak: 177
5. Balangir: 296
6. Boudh: 365
7. Cuttack: 1084
8. Deogarh: 106
9. Dhenkanal: 132
10. Gajapati: 53
11. Ganjam: 369
12. Jagatsinghpur: 325
13. Jajpur: 419
14. Jharsuguda: 373
15. Kalahandi: 491
16. Kandhamal: 100
17. Kendrapada: 195
18. Keonjhar: 232
19. Khurda: 1842
20. Koraput: 233
21. Malkangiri: 73
22. Mayurbhanj: 546
23. Nawarangpur: 383
24. Nayagarh: 315
25. Nuapada: 129
26. Puri: 568
27. Rayagada: 321
28. Sambalpur: 400
29. Sonepur: 202
30. Sundargarh: 715
31. State Pool: 324
New recoveries: 9870
Cumulative tested: 11180649
Positive: 668422
Recovered: 556501
Active cases: 109438