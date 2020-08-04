Odisha:  Ganjam Collector flagged off Five mobile health clinics 

Berhampur: Ganjam Collector today flagged off Five mobile health clinics. Two will be for Berhampur Municipal Corporation and rest for each subdivision. Tata Group provided these vehicles to Ganjam District administration.

