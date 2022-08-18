Odisha: Ganja worth ₹.2.5 crores siezed from drug peddlers

Report by Badal Tah, Rayagada : Rayagada excise, on last Thursday, took two drug peddlers belonging to Delhi named Dinesh Kumar & Chandan Kumar to task, who were carrying cannabis amounting 4.5 tonnes in a truck bearing Chhattisgarh number as CG-13 B-5263. While the excise staff were having their usual raid of contraband, they saw the truck passing by violating the speed limit through byepass road. They chased the truck and found 127 sacks of this contraband neatly pack amidst bran bags.

Upon inquiry, it was found that the truck was coming from Visakhapatnam via Koraput and going to Delhi.

“With strict instructions from Sri Asish Kumar Singh, IPS, IG, Excise and Ms Swadha Dev Singh, IAS, Collector, Rayagada, this special drive has been taken up and the process will continue”, said Sri Abhiram Behera, Excise Superintendent, Rayagada. The investigation was still on, said Behera.

Police under the leadership of Sri Vivekananda Sharma has been very active in nabbing the cannabis smugglers in the past-both from district and block headquarters. In recent months, huge prized catch of contraband amounting crores of rupees were seized by competent police officers.