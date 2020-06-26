Odisha: Gajapati reports 27 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours; tally at 411

Gajapati: Gajapati reports 27 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours; tally at 411.

It should be noted that Odisha reports 218 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours; tally at 6180 . 198 cases reported from quarantine centres while 20 are local cases.

DISTRICT WISE CASES

1. Khordha: 17

2. Nawarangpur: 1

3. Ganjam: 49

4. Angul: 1

5. Cuttack: 5

6. Jagatsinghpur: 29

7. Bhadrak: 25

8. Kandhamal : 1

9. Nuapada: 2

10. Jharsuguda: 4

11. Keonjhar: 2

12. Jajpur: 1

13. Puri: 10

14. Gajapati: 27

15. Boudh: 1

16. Sundargarh: 11

17. Kendrapada: 6

18. Sambalpur: 2

19. Mayurbhanj: 9

20. Koraput: 1

21. Balasore: 7

22. NDRF personnel: 7

(Returned from Amphan duty in WB)

New recoveries: 168

Cumulative tested: 244588

Positive: 6180

Recovered: 4291

Active Cases: 1865

