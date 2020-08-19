Odisha: Gajapati District reports 36 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours, total tally 2,435

Gajapati: Gajapati District reports 36 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours, total tally in the district reached at 2,435.
It should be noted that 2589 new COVID19 cases detected in Odisha Today . 1574 from quarantine centres & 1015 are locals contacts. 10 COVID19 deaths reported in Odisha , 4 from Ganjam , 2 each from Khordha and Sundargarh, 1 each from Bhadrak and Bargarh . Death toll at 372.
District Wise Cases
1. Angul: 20
2. Balasore: 150
3. Bargarh: 67
4. Bhadrak: 47
5. Balangir: 1
6. Boudh: 16
7. Cuttack: 222
8. Dhenkanal: 25
9. Gajapati: 36
10. Ganjam: 242
11. Jagatsinghpur: 21
12. Jajpur: 95
13. Jharsuguda: 18
14. Kalahandi: 42
15. Kandhamal: 30
16. Kendrapada: 10
17. Keonjhar: 53
18. Khurda: 466
19. Koraput: 92
20. Malkangiri: 73
21. Mayurbhanj: 117
22. Nawarangpur: 36
23. Nayagarh: 11
24. Nuapada: 6
25. Puri: 235
26. Rayagada: 211
27. Sambalpur: 66
28. Sonepur: 26
29. Sundargarh: 155
New Recoveries: 1535
Cumulative Tested: 1062469
Positive: 67122
Recovered: 45314
Active Cases: 21383