Odisha: Gajapati District reports 35 new Covid-19 positive cases, Total tally 1,869

Gajapati: Gajapati District reports 35 new Covid-19 positive cases, Total tally in the district reached at 1,869.

It should be noted that Odisha reports Highest single-day spike of 1833 new Covid-19 positive cases. 1118 from quarantine centres & 715 local contacts. Tally breaches 42,000-mark and stands at 42550.

Khurda records the highest number of Covid19 cases in Odisha by surpassing Ganjam. New coronavirus cases in Khurda stand at 298 while there are 279 positives in Ganjam district. Rayagada reports steep spike of 152 cases today .

District Wise Cases

1. Angul: 9

2. Balasore: 69

3. Bargarh: 8

4. Bhadrak: 50

5. Balangir: 37

6. Boudh: 34

7. Cuttack: 124

8. Dhenkanal: 43

9. Gajapati: 35

10. Ganjam: 279

11. Jagatsinghpur: 16

12. Jajpur: 60

13. Jharsuguda: 30

14. Kalahandi: 84

15. Kandhamal: 16

16. Kendrapada: 34

17. Keonjhar: 16

18. Khurda: 298

19. Koraput: 47

20. Malkangiri: 36

21. Mayurbhanj: 34

22. Nawarangpur: 11

23. Nayagarh: 61

24. Nuapada: 1

25. Puri: 67

26. Rayagada: 152

27. Sambalpur: 39

28. Sonepur: 33

29. Sundargarh: 110

New Recoveries: 1150

Cumulative Tested: 616646

Positive: 42550

Recovered: 26887

Active Cases: 15370

