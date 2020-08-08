Odisha: Gajapati District reports 35 Covid-19 Positive Cases Today, Total cases 531

Gajapati: Gajapati District reports 35 Covid-19 Positive Cases Today, Total cases 531.

It should be noted that Odisha reports 1643 Covid-19 Positive Cases Today. 1018 from quarantine centres & 625 local contacts. Tally breaches 44,000-mark and stands at 44,193.

District Wise Cases

1. Angul: 16

2. Balasore: 73

3. Bargarh: 7

4. Bhadrak: 2

5. Balangir: 43

6. Boudh: 7

7. Cuttack: 98

8. Dhenkanal: 36

9. Gajapati: 35

10. Ganjam: 274

11. Jagatsinghpur: 21

12. Jajpur: 36

13. Jharsuguda: 2

14. Kalahandi: 30

15. Kandhamal: 52

16. Kendrapada: 14

17. Keonjhar: 3

18. Khurda: 274

19. Koraput: 50

20. Malkangiri: 27

21. Mayurbhanj: 39

22. Nawarangpur: 5

23. Nayagarh: 40

24. Nuapada: 1

25. Puri: 92

26. Rayagada: 136

27. Sambalpur: 112

28. Sundargarh: 118

New Recoveries: 1810

Cumulative Tested: 634090

Positive: 44193

Recovered: 28697

Active Cases: 15189

