Odisha: Gajapat District reports 16 new COVID19 positive cases; tally at 427

Gajapat: Gajapat District reports 16 new COVID19 positive cases; tally at 427.

It should be noted that Odisha reports 170 new #COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours, total tally reaches 6350. 143 from quarantine centres, local contacts 27.

District Wise Cases

1. Nawarangpur: 19

2. Rayagada: 16

3. Khordha: 19

4. Ganjam: 58

5. Jajpur: 3

6. Malkangiri: 5

7. Puri: 6

8. Cuttack: 14

9. Nayagarh: 3

10. Gajapati: 16

11. Bargarh: 1

12. Kendrapada: 6

13. Sambalpur: 2

14. Koraput: 1

15. NDRF: 01

(returned from Amphan duty WB)

New recoveries: 131

Cumulative tested: 249902

Positive: 6350

Recovered: 4432

Active Cases:1903

