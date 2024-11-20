Odisha: Gaj Utsav Celebrations In Sambalpur Engage The Youth In Elephant Conservation Efforts

Sambalpur : On November 20th, the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI), in collaboration with the Forest, Environment and Climate Change Department, Government of Odisha, and Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies (RNP), hosted a special event at CSB Zilla School in Sambalpur district as part of the ongoing Gaj Utsav campaign. This campaign is dedicated to celebrating the cultural and ecological significance of the Asian elephant.

The event, coordinated by Mr. Subhajit Nayak and chaired by Ms. Lokita Dash, Principal of CSB Zilla School, saw the enthusiastic participation of over 400 students who engaged in elephant-themed activities such as drawing competitions, photography exhibitions and storytelling sessions, all aimed at fostering a positive outlook on elephants among the younger generation.

The program also included the screening of a film—“ Animal Action Education- Elephants Never Forget” which highlighted the habitats of elephants and the various challenges and threats they face. This was followed by an award ceremony where winners from various competition segments were felicitated by the Chief Guest, Mr. Manoj Sika, Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF), Sambalpur Division.

Mr. Manoj Sika, ACF, Sambalpur, addressed the students, emphasising the vital role elephants play in maintaining forest health and applauded WTI’s efforts in organising such an impactful event in Sambalpur.

Mr. Aurobindo Samal, WTI, shared his personal experiences with elephants and explained the significance of the Gaj Utsav campaign. He also discussed the cultural importance of elephants, highlighting the story of Lord Ganesha and the sacred role elephants play in forest ecosystems.

Odisha is home to over 1900 elephants spanning three elephant reserves and having 12 identified elephant corridors. While these majestic animals roam freely across the country’s vast landscapes, they face challenges in their right to move across their natural habitats.

“This event holds a special significance as Sambalpur is not only an elephant corridor but also a designated elephant reserve. It is an honour to us to be able to celebrate these gentle giants”, expressed Ms. Lokita Dash, Principal of CSB Zilla School.

Saymanti Bandyopadhyay, Head of Natural Heritage Campaigns, WTI, said, ”Gaj Utsav is a celebration of our cultural and ecological heritage, emphasising the critical role of elephants in maintaining biodiversity. Engaging the youth is vital, as they are the torchbearers of conservation. Through creativity and collaboration, we hope to inspire a deeper commitment to coexistence and protection.”

Since its inception in 2018, the highly acclaimed ‘Gaj Utsav’ campaign by WTI, has been making waves across elephant range states. This unique campaign encourages collective action among policymakers, media, infrastructure agencies, legal professionals, and wildlife experts, fostering insightful discussions on challenges, conservation strategies, and sustainable development models for elephant protection. Over the last 5 years, the campaign has successfully engaged with 75,000 people across the country.