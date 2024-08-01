OdishaOdisha Breaking NewsTop News

Odisha: Former Rajya Sabha member Mamata Mahanta joins BJP at Delhi

New Delhi: Senior leader Mamata Mahanta joins BJP in the presence of party national general secretary Arun Singh and party Odisha in-charge Vijaypal Singh Tomar in  New Delhi. Yesterday, Mahanta resigned from the Rajya Sabha, two years before completion of her tenure. She also resigned from  Naveen Patnaik-led BJD yesterday .

