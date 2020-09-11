Odisha Food Supplies Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain tests positive for COVID-19

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Food Supplies & Consumer Welfare Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain tests positive for COVID-19.

“I have been tested positive for #COVID19. Although I don’t have any symptoms I am at home isolation as advised by my doctor. I have requested all my staff and each one who came in contact to get them tested as soon as possible,” tweets Ministerm Swain.

I have been tested positive for #COVID19. Although I don't have any symptoms I am at home isolation as advised by my doctor. I have requested all my staff and each one who came in contact to get them tested as soon as possible.@CMO_Odisha @IPR_Odisha — Ranendra Pratap Swain (@rajaaswain) September 11, 2020

Related

comments