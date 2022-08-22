OdishaOdisha Breaking NewsTop News

Odisha flood: Balasore District administration announces, schools to remain closed for indefinite period of time in four blocks of district

By Odisha Diary bureau

Bhubaneswar : The Balasore District administration today declared that Schools ,colleges and Anganwadi centres under the Basta, Baliapal, Bhogarai and Jaleswar  will remain closed for indefinite period of time due to the flood situation.

As per the official order, ” lasses in all the educational institutions including the schools, colleges and Anganwadi centres under the Basta, Baliapal, Bhogarai and Jaleswar will be suspended in view of the safety and security of the children. However, the teachers and other crew members will attend school to address the exigencies related to the flood situation.”

Odisha Diary bureau
