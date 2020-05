Rourkela: The first Shramik Special train to Rourkela arrived at Rourkela Railway Station via Rayagada & Bolangir from Tiruvalluvar in Tamil Nadu. 59 guest workers from Sundargarh, Rajgangpur, Deogarh, Rourkela & other places were received amid all govt. mandated regulations & protocols.

Medical teams, Registration team, Police and security forces were present at the station. Food and drinking water arrangements were made prior to receiving the migrant passengers.

