Odisha FC unveils 3 jerseys ahead of ISL

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha FC has unveiled three sets of jerseys for its players ahead of the upcoming ISL season. The players of the team will wear black and purple coloured jersey for its domestic matches. The second jersey is inspired by the Olive Ridley turtle and the third one is based on the sculptures found in various places of the capital city.

The jerseys were unveiled at an event at the KIIT University recently. Odisha FC president Raj Athwal, head coach Josep Gombau, general manager Avik Chaterjee, KIIT sports department general manager Gaganendu Dash, guests and sponsors of the team were present.

Athwal outlined the future programmes of the team. Announcing about women’s team of Odisha FC, Gombau said, “A team without fans is not a team.”

The players of Odisha FC are now undergoing training in Bhubaneswar and the team is scheduled participate in the ISL in October. The team will begin its campaign by playing in the Durand Cup.